Bangladesh floods: Rivers in Meghna basin rise

Surma river registered an increase in water level at all the three points, Sylhet, Kanaighat and Sunamganj, where it is monitored. The Meghna river also showed an increase in water level at Bhairab Bazar, Baidyar Bazar and Meghna bridge.

In the Ganges basin, water level increased at 16 points while it decreased at 13 points. Padma river receded at Goalundo, Bhagyakul and Mawa while it showed a slight rise at Sureswar.

In the South Eastern Hill basin water level increased at 6 points while it decreased at 3 points.

According to the latest flood bulletin issued by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 9 a.m. on Saturday, out of 101 points monitored by it across the four major river basins of Bangladesh, water level increased at 57 points, decreased at 38 points and remained unchanged at 6 points. However, only a few rivers were flowing above the danger level in the country.

In the Ganges basin Padma was flowing above danger level at all the four points monitored by the FFWC. In the Brahmaputra basin, Atari river at Baghabari, Dhaleswari at Elasin and Lakhya at Narayanganj was flowing above the danger level on Saturday morning.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka