Bangladesh: Firing on protesting workers of Padma Rail link project, 8 injured

The workers under the China Railway Engineering Company were demanding payment of dues from the contractor. The workers were allegedly attacked by the security guards of the project contractor after they started demonstrating for their dues which is paid on a daily basis.

The injured person were admitted to the local health complex. Later the situation was brought under control by the police personnel.

The project director of Padma Bridge’s railway link Fakhruddin Ahmed Chowdhury told media that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

The local police of Munshiganj in a social media post said on Thursday that the situation is now under control and the filing of the case is underway. No one has been arrested as yet.

The rail-road multi-purpose Padma Bridge is the longest bridge in Bangladesh.

The 6.2 kilometre long bridge connecting South-West of Bangladesh to North and Eastern parts is being implemented by Chinese companies at an estimated cost of US dollar 3.8 billion or approximately Tk. 30,193 crore.

