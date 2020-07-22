Bangladesh facing longest floods since 1988: UN agency

Almost one third of the country is submerged under water which has continued for close to three weeks now.

According to the latest bulletin of the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (FFWC) released at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, out of 101 points monitored, water level has risen at 73 points since Tuesday. Water level was observed to be above danger level at 30 points across all the four major river basins in the country. Dhaleswari at Elasin and Padma at Golaundo were flowing more than 100 centimetre above the danger mark on Wednesday morning.

The floods have affected more than 2.9 million people in 21 districts of Bangladesh. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in its latest report on Tuesday said that Lalmonihrhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Madaripur, Feni and Dhaka were among the districts affected by the floods. It said that 25 people have died so far till Tuesday.

The government is continuing with relief measures in the flood affected districts. More than 1500 flood shelters have been opened where close to 66,000 people and thousands of cattle have taken shelter. The government has also set up 619 new medical teams for the people affected by the floods in the country.

In the meanwhile, heavy rain was reported in the last 24 hours from various places in the country including Sunamganj, Dhaka, Jamalpur, Bhagyakul, Lorergarh, Moheshkhola, Comilla and Cox’s Bazar among others.