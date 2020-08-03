Bangladesh extends COVID-19 restrictions till August 31

Markets, shops and Shopping malls will operate only upto 8 p.m. They are also required to observe all the health related guidelines issued by the government. The commercial outlets will ensure temperature checking, handwashing, sanitizing and vehicle disinfecting services for people visiting their premises. The social distancing norms are also to be observed.

Wearing masks while going out of home will continue to remain mandatory. People are also required to observe social distancing and other health norms prescribed by the authorities.

Private and government offices, transport services, banks and financial institutions, industries and factories will be allowed to operate by observing the health guidelines issued by the government.

All kinds of public transport will continue to operate maintaining the health guidelines. However, the international air services are operating only on a very limited scale.

Mosques will remain open for offering prayers by people but the authorities will ensure that the directives issued by the Religious Affairs ministry is followed.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 30 deaths and 1356 fresh Coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours since Sunday afternoon. The death toll in the country has gone up to 3184 and the number of people infected is now over 2.42 lakh.