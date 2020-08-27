Bangladesh extends closure of educational institutions to October 3

The decision was taken in a meeting of the ministry of education presided over by the Minister Dipu Moni. A press release issued by the Ministry said that the concerned departments will also prepare a proposal for an alternative assessment method if the Corona situation continues to prevail in the country.

The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students in view of the continuing Corona pandemic. The educational institutions have been closed since March 17 after the first Corona Positive case was detected in Bangladesh on March 8.

In the meanwhile, the country reported 45 deaths and 2436 corona positive cases in the last 24 hours since Wednesday afternoon. During the same period 3275 people recovered from infection.

This is the third consecutive day when recoveries have been significantly higher than the number of fresh Corona positive cases leading to a decline in active cases in the country. Recovery rate has steadily moved up to 63.52 percent.

As on Thursday, the death toll due to Corona in Bangladesh stands at 4127 and the total number of infected people is over 3.04 lakh.

In a related development, the government of Bangladesh on Thursday approved the phase 3 trial of the Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque announced in Dhaka that the approval for phase-3 human trial of the vaccine has been given after examining all necessary research protocols. Earlier, the regulatory body Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) had extended ‘ethical approval’ for the phase-3 human trial of the Sinovac vaccine on July 19.