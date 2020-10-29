Bangladesh extends closure of educational institutions till Nov. 14 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement on Thursday during an online media briefing in Dhaka. The educational institutions in Bangladesh have remained closed since March 17 after the outbreak of Corona pandemic in the country.

Earlier, the government had announced that the annual examination for Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will not be held in order to control the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged people to follow the health guidelines to protect themselves from the second possible wave of the COVID 19.

The death toll due to Coronavirus in Bangladesh has gone up to 5886 as 25 deaths were reported on Thursday. According to the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday, the country reported 1681 fresh cases of Coronavirus. The total number of people infected by the Coronavirus now stands at 4.04 lakh out of which 3.21 lakh people have recovered so far. The recovery rate of Corona patients in Bangladesh is recorded to be 79.38 percent.

By Rajesh Jha