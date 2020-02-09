Bangladesh defeat India to win U-19 ICC World Cup

Bangladesh chased a moderate total of 177 runs scored by India in 47.2 overs. Parvez Hossain scored a brilliant 47 off 79 balls to help his team reach the target. Captain and wicket-keeper Akbar Ali remained unbeaten at 43 from 77 deliveries.

Bangladeshi bowler Shoriful Islam took 2 wickets for 31 runs in his 10 overs. Tanzim Hasan Shakib got 2 wickets for 28 in 8.2 overs to restrict India to a moderate score.

Due to a brief interruption caused by rain, Bangladesh were given a target of 170 in 46 overs which they reached in 42.1 overs to win the match convincingly.

The Bangladeshi team looked vulnerable at many points during the match but solid performances by Parvaiz Hossain, and skipper Akbar Ali helped it sail through to its maiden victory in the U19 ICC world cup.

A fine spell of 4/30 by Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi and earlier 88 by Yashasvi Jaiswal could not save India from defeat.

Bangladeshi skipper Akbar Ali was declared the Player of the Match for his captaincy and match-winning unbeaten 43.