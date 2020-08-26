Bangladesh COVID 19 death toll crosses 4000, infections nearly 3 lakh

According to the latest COVID 19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday, the country reported 2545 new cases of Corona infections raising the total to 2.99 lakh. The death toll in the country now stands at 4028.

However, in a positive development, for the second consecutive day, the number of recovered people far exceeded the number of fresh cases. In the last 24 hours, 3881 people recovered while only 2545 fresh corona positive cases were detected. This has brought down the number of active cases in the country from 1.10 lakh to 1.08 lakh in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has also gone up to 62.33 percent, as per the data released by DGHS.

In the meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced that the government will allow some private hospitals also to conduct ‘antigen’ tests for COVID 19. Currently antigen test is allowed only for government hospitals and labs.

The government has also reduced the COVID 19 testing fee at the state run hospitals by 50 percent from 200 Taka to 100 Taka. For the home collection of samples the rate has been reduced from 500 Taka to 300