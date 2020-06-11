Bangladesh COVID-19 Advisory committee recommends separate arrangement for healthcare workers

Large number of doctors and healthcare professionals have been reporting Corona infection in Bangladesh since its outbreak on March 8.

The committee in its 9th meeting on Thursday also suggested that lockdown should cover as much of the hotspots as possible to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The 17 member Technical Advisory Committee recommended an increase in the scope of hospital services quickly in view of the rapid spread of Corona pandemic.

The committee also asked the hospitals to ensure that Corona and non-Corona patients are segregated as per its earlier directive. It asked for improving the test quality and quick delivery of the test results so that follow up action could be initiated without delay. The committee reiterated its earlier suggestion to launch high-flow oxygen therapy in all hospitals urgently.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh on Friday reported 37 more deaths and 3,187 new Corona positive cases over the last 24 hours since Wednesday. 848 patients recovered during the same period. With this the death toll in the country due to Corona has gone up to 1049 and the number of total infections now stands at 78,052.