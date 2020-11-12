Bangladesh: Closure of educational institutions extended till Dec. 19

In Bangladesh the educational institutions have remained closed since March 17 shortly after the first Coronavirus case was detected in the country. While most of the other offices, factories and public places have gradually opened up in the country, the government has decided to continue with the closure of educational institutions for another 5 weeks beyond November 14 in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The government has already announced that annual examination for Higher Secondary, secondary schools and Junior School Certificate will not be held in view of the Corona pandemic in the country.

The Health Ministry of Bangladesh has been issuing instructions to the administration to remain ready and vigilant against the possible second wave of COVID 19 pandemic in the winter months. It has instructed all public places like offices, shops, malls etc. not to allow anyone to use their services without wearing a mask.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 1733 new Corona positive cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours since Wednesday. According to the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday, the death toll due to COVID 19 in Bangladesh has gone up to 6127 and the total number of people infected with it now stands at over 4.25 lakh.

Earlier, last week a tripartite MoU was signed in Dhaka between the government of Bangladesh,Beximco Pharmaceutical Ltd Bangladesh and the Serum Institute of India (SII) for priority delivery of 3 crore COVID 19 vaccine doses once it is manufactured.

By Rajesh Jha