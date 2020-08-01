Bangladesh celebrates Eid-Ul-Azha amid coronavirus, floods

The activities relating to the festival are mostly confined to the home as the government has taken several measures to enforce social distancing in view of the growing spread of COVID 19 pandemic in the country.

No outdoor programs or Jamaat is being held this year on Eid-Ul-Azha due to the Coronavirus crisis which has claimed 3,111 lives in the country and infected more than 2,37,000 people.

Almost half of the 64 districts in Bangladesh are in the grip of floods which are being seen as one of the longest in more than 2 decades. People in the flood affected northern and central areas of the country also observed the festival of sacrifice amid the crisis faced by them.

The main congregation of Eid was held on Saturday at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka instead of National Eidgah while following the hygiene rules. The mosques have been instructed to take measures to disinfect the place and not roll out carpets on the floor for the people coming to offer prayers. People refrained from hugging each other after the prayers in view of the Coronavirus spread in the country.

The government also took measures to have online sale of sacrificial animals to avoid crowding at the markets.

President M. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

Earlier, on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people and government of Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha. Appreciating the efforts of Bangladesh in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Modi extended India’s support to Bangladesh in its effort in fighting the crisis in every manner including through capacity building in the health sector.