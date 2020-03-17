Bangladesh celebrates birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Speaker of Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Ministers and other dignitaries also paid tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to the birth place of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara on Tuesday to pay tribute to Bangabandhu.

The day marks the beginning of the year long celebration of the birth centenary named ‘Mujib Barsho’ in Bangladesh and across the world. Though the grand rally in Dhaka and other public functions scheduled for this day have been cancelled due to the Corona virus threat, the celebration will be marked by fireworks in the evening at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

It will be followed by nationwide telecast of the address by President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The video message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be broadcast on the occasion.

In a message on the eve of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, President Abdul Hamid said that Bangabandhu’s principles and ideals will inspire generations. He asked the people of Bangladesh to work for making the country into ‘Sonar Bangla’ by completing the unfinished task of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on 17th March 1920 in the town of Tungipara in Gopalganj district of the then undivided India. He led the movement against the oppressive Pakistani rulers in the then East Pakistan leading to its liberation in 1971. Known as Bangabandhu, he became the first President of the independent nation of Bangladesh.