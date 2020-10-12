Bangladesh Cabinet approves capital punishment for rape

The decision to amend the Prevention of Women & Children Repression Act- 2000 came after the weekly cabinet meeting Chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

The Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Haq told the media that the ordinance will be issued on Tuesday after getting approval of the President as Parliament is not in session.

Currently, the highest punishment for rape is life imprisonment.

Bangladesh has been witnessing widespread protests over the last several days against the gang rape of a woman in Noakhali which came to light on October 4.

Students, civil society groups and other organisations have been protesting in Dhaka and many other cities of Bangladesh to demand justice for the woman raped in Noakhali and other places in the country over the last few months.

