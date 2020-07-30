Bangladesh begins registration of online news portals

The reports about many of the news portals have not yet been received, said Dr. Mahmud. He said the names of the news portals for which No-objection certificates have been received by the government will be uploaded on the official website on Thursday.

Cautioning against online rumour mongering and spreading of communal tensions, the Minister said that some online news portals engage in such activities. The process of granting registration will investigate these issues. He said that action will be taken against the news portals against whom ‘negative report’ is received by the government.

The process for the registration of online news portals was started in December last year. Government has announced that action will be taken against the news portals which don’t register with the authorities.

More than 3500 news portals had applied for registration to the government. The applications were sent to the Home Ministry which is examining the applications before no objection is issued to them for registration.

– Rajesh Jha/Dhaka