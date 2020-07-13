Bangladesh asks people to offer Eid-UI-Azha prayer at nearby mosque

The inter ministerial meeting of the Ministry of Religious affairs held on Sunday also decided that the main congregation this year will be held at the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram instead of the National Eidgah in view of the Corona situation in the country.

Taking pre-emptive measures to discourage large scale movement of people during the Eid-Ul-Azha festival, the government announced on Monday that the three day holiday during the Eid will not be extended. Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting in Dhaka on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam directed the employees not to leave their work place during this period. Usually, millions of people leave Dhaka for their respective home towns and villages during the Eid-Ul-Azha festival.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 39 deaths and 3099 new cases of Coronavirus infections on Monday. With this the death toll has gone up to 2391 and the total number of people infected by Coronavirus now stands at 1,86, 894. The number of recovered people is now close to 1 lakh with 4703 people recovering over the last 24 hours since Sunday afternoon.

The recovery rate in the country is reported to be 52.61 percent. According to the official data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), males constitute almost 80 percent of all the Corona deaths in the country.

Coronavirus claimed another high profile victim in Bangladesh on Monday. Chairman of one of the largest industrial houses in Bangladesh Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul died on Monday with Corona infection in Dhaka.