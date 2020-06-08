Bangladesh arrests six for human trafficking, killings in Libya

Briefing media in Dhaka on Monday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) spokesperson said that the victims killed in Libya were trafficked through India, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.

On reaching Libya, they were subjected to torture at various camps run by the human traffickers. The traffickers recorded the torture and sent it to their relatives in Bangladesh asking them to pay ransom.

Earlier also, police had arrested several suspected human smugglers from Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

Till now at least 19 people have been arrested in connection with the case related to the killing of Bangladeshi migrant workers in Bangladesh.

It is suspected that a powerful gang of human traffickers is active in Bangladesh which lures people to various destinations abroad. Libya is one of the favourite destinations for the human smugglers.

In the meanwhile, a Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam is reported to be arrested in Kuwait on Saturday on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

Mohammad Shahid Islam is an independent MP from Bangladesh who runs several business in Kuwait.