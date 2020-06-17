Bangladesh: Another Minister detected Corona positive, highest single day infection

The country also continued to have high profile people getting infected by the Coronavirus. On Wednesday, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was found to be Corona positive. Archbishop Moses Costa of Chittagong has been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka on June 13 after he was found Corona positive. Earlier, the State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who passed away 0n 13th June. He was also found to be Corona positive.

More than 6200 police personnel were reported to be Corona positive till last week. According to the Bangladesh Doctor’s Foundation (BDF), at least 31 doctors have died of Coronavirus infection in the country.

In the meanwhile, the local testing kit based on Rapid dot blot technology developed by the health sector NGO Gonoshasthaya Kendra was found not suitable for use after the evaluation done by the research team appointed by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).The Gonoshasthaya Kendra had claimed that the kit would be cheap costing less than Taka 300 for each Corona test.

Going ahead with various options for treatment of the Corona positive cases, the International Health Research institute ICDDR’B started the clinical trial for the Ivermectin medicine in Bangladesh. According to the Press statement released by the ICDDR’B on Wednesday, it started the clinical trial of Ivermectin in combination with antibiotic doxycycline or Ivermectin alone as a possible line of treatment for COVID 19 patients.

