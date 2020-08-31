Bangladesh announces national mourning in honour of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Expressing profound sadness, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her letter to Prime Minister Modi said that Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend of Bangladesh who was highly revered and loved by the people of Bangladesh.

She recalled his steadfast support and contribution in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Calling Pranab Mukherjee a highly esteemed leader of South Asia, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the tireless work of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee will inspire the future generations of leaders not only in India but across countries in the region.

Bangladesh had conferred the honour of ‘Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona’ on the former President Pranab Mukherjee in 2013 for his valuable contribution to Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971