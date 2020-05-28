Bangladesh allows restricted opening from May 31

In a gazette notification issued by the Public Administration department of the government, it was announced that all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will open in a limited manner under their own management from May 31.

It exempted vulnerable people, sick employees and pregnant women from attending office. It also instructed that all meetings should be conducted through virtual methods.

The government also allowed restricted opening of the public transport services like buses, trains and ferries with limited number of passengers who have been directed to wear protective masks.

The operators have been instructed to strictly follow the health directives issued by the government to contain the spread of Corona virus.

The intercity trains will also start running from May 31 to June 15 through sale of 50 percent of tickets to maintain social distancing.

The civil aviation authority announced on Thursday that domestic flights on some routes will resume on a limited scale from June 1 but the embargo on international flights will continue till June 15.

The government would consider opening all the domestic routes after June 15.

However, the educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

The ‘general holidays’ leading to shut down of most of the services in the country had started from March 26. Later in April some sectors like Ready Made Garment Factories, Small and Medium enterprises, shops and malls were allowed to open on a restricted scale.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh recorded 2029 new cases of Corona virus infection in the country over the last 24 hours since Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its virtual briefing on Thursday announced that the total number of people infected in the country has gone up to 40321.

During the same period 15 more people died due to Corona taking the death toll to 559. The number of recovered people also increased to 8525 with 500 more people recovering over the same period.

The first Corona positive case in Bangladesh was reported on March 8, while the first death due to Corona took place on March 18.