Bangladesh allows partial opening of RMG factories, enhances shop timings

Speaking to reporters after meeting the owners of Garment factories the Minister said that no worker from outside will be allowed to enter Dhaka but the factories can operate on a limited scale with available workers in the capital city. The Home Minister also asked garment factory owners to ensure health security of the workers and ensure physical distancing at the workplace.

The leaders of the two RMG factory owners associations Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) assured the government that they are maintaining hygiene related guidelines while operating the factories on a limited scale.

The government on Tuesday also allowed restaurants to sell Iftar related items in view of the ongoing month of Ramazan.

The business hours for shops in essential category was enhanced by two hours during the daytime. The shops can now operate till 4 p.m. in the afternoon from the earlier 2 p.m.

The government continued with relief distribution among poor families of the country to reduce the impact of COVID 19 on the deprived sections. In Jamalpur, the district administration distributed relief to 1.61 lakh poor families. However, a local NGO in Naogaon village under Sreemangal upzila of Moulvibazar in Sylhet has been accused of seeking to convert some Hindus to Islam while distributing the relief assistance on April 22.

A live video of the worker of the NGO became viral on Social media in Bangladesh on Monday. The World Hindu Federation of Bangladesh demanded punishment for this activity by the NGO ‘Bangla Aid’. Deputy Commissioner of Moulvibazar told media that the administration will take action after investigation.

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported the biggest single day increase in Corona infections.

Three more deaths and 549 fresh cases of Corona infection were reported from the country on Tuesday. With this the death toll in the country has gone up to 155 while cases of infection have now reached 6462.