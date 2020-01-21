Bangladesh airports on alert to check spread of SARS like coronavirus

The airport authorities started screening of all the passengers who travelled to China in the last two weeks and report flu like symptoms.

In case of symptoms, they will be reported to the institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka for further tests.

The airport will provide the travelers from China a health card to contact the IEDCR if they have fever within 14 days from arrival.

The Chattogram International Airport has also issued alert and started screening the passengers though it does not have any direct flights from China.

The virus outbreak was first reported from Wuhan in China this year. Six people have died and more than 300 affected by the Virus in China.

The alarm has been raised after China confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus which is similar to the SARS virus in its genetic composition.

Wuhan on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations in which lacs of people participate. Earlier the Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered ‘resolute efforts’ to curb the spread of the virus on Monday.

SARS had led to the death of nearly 650 people in China and Hong Kong in 2002-03