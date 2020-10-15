Bangladesh a key partner in the Indo-pacific region: US | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Speaking at the joint media briefing with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Thursday, Biegun said that Bangladesh’s economic growth, geo-political location and stability has increased its impression in the US.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A.K. Abdul Momen said that the Rohingya issue was also discussed with the visiting US Deputy Secretary of state. Stephen Biegun said that the Rohingya crisis requires a regional and global response. He advocated a role of every major country in the region including India to resolve the issue.

Biegun called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after holding a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh. The US Deputy Secretary of state Stephen E. Beigun arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday after completing his visit to India.