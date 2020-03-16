Bangladesh: 3 more Corona positive cases detected; all Educational Institutions closed till March 31

All the schools are closed on Tuesday for the centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The schools will not be holding any programmes tomorrow in view of the Corona virus threat.

Ramping up the effort to contain the spread of Corona virus government has made home quarantine mandatory for everyone arriving from abroad.

In the meanwhile three more cases of Corona virus patients have been reported from Bangladesh taking the number of infected people to five. Significantly, the three new cases are locally transmitted infections. Confirming the new cases, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said that in the last 24 hours, 10 samples were tested out of which three were positive. Two of the three patients are local infections. One of the new patients is a family member of another patient who was infected earlier.

