The books Dia Arefin and Nanir Bani are written by the blogger Diarsi Arag, and were published by Srishtighar Prakashan in Bangladesh.

The court has ordered the authorities to ban the publication, sale, distribution and marketing of these two books with immediate effect.

It also ordered the Director General of Bangla Academy to remove the books from stalls at the ongoing Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka.