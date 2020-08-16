Bangalore violence: Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy files complaint with Bangalore police

The mob violence on late Tuesday night saw large scale arson and rioting at DJ halli and KG halli police station limits.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s house was attacked recklessly and rioters set fire to his car and house.

In his complaint, Murthy said over 3000 ppl gathered and ransacked his house and damaged property.

He alleged that gold and silver items worth 3 crores have been robbed and many documents destroyed. Murthy did not name any organisation in the complaint.

The investigation is progressing in the riots over a derogatory post on social media posted by Congress MLA ‘s nephew Naveen.

So far FIR has been registered on more than 17 people and 5 cases have been filed. The accused Naveen is also in police custody .

Police so far arrested over 250 people in connection with the mob violence. Three people died in firing and one more accused died taking the toll to four.

RAF has been deployed in the disturbed and section 144 is imposed till August 18 as precautionary measure according to police .

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel visit the Congress MLAs house on Monday. Several leaders from minority community and religious heads also visited Srinivas Murthys house and offered to re-build the burnt house at their own cost but the MLA refused the offer. DJ Halli and KG Halli remained peaceful and slowly limping back to normalcy.