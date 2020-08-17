Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was architect of India-Bangladesh relations: HC Riva Ganguly Das

Speaking about the relations between the two countries Riva Ganguly Das said that India has stood firmly with Bangladesh since 1971 and will remain so in future too.

Riva Ganguly Das was speaking at a virtual book reading programme organised by the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), High Commission of India in Dhaka on Monday to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary year ‘Mujib Barsho’.

Opening the session, Riva Ganguly Das said that Bangabandhu is revered as much by the people of India as he is by people of Bangladesh. She said that he was one of the most courageous and influential leaders of the 20th century.

Reiterating the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary in March this year, High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das said Bangabandhu means a Champion of justice, equality and dignity.

IGCC organised the virtual book reading session of the autobiography of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman named ‘The Unfinished Memoir’. The reading was followed by a discussion about the book.

Several eminent scholars and journalists including Dr. Fakrul Alam, Professor, Dhaka University, Dr. Rajgopal Dhar Chakraborty, Professor, Calcutta University and Syed Badrul Ahsan, author and senior journalist from Bangladesh participated in the programme.