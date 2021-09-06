Bajaj Healthcare jumps on launching 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose formulation under ‘DGJAJ’ brand

Bajaj Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 922.00, up by 32.00 points or 3.60% from its previous closing of Rs. 890.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 908.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 930.00 and Rs. 890.00 respectively. So far 38022 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1023.80 on 09-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 350.05 on 04-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 910.00 and Rs. 844.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1261.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.26%, while Non-Institutions held 32.74%.

Bajaj Healthcare (BHL) has launched API and Formulation of ‘DGJAJ’ (2-Deoxy-D-Glucose), an antiviral drug used for treating COVID patients, in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). BHL had received a license agreement from DRDO on July 7, 2021, to manufacture and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG). The production of ‘DGJAJ’ commenced from September 4, 2021 onwards.

2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. The drug works by selectively accumulating in the virusinfected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

Bajaj Healthcare mainly focuses on development, manufacturing and supply of Amino Acids, Nutritional Supplements and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) for Pharmaceutical, Nutraceuticals and Food industries.

