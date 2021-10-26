Bajaj Auto rises on launching updated version of ‘Dominar 400’

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at Rs. 3792.20, up by 27.30 points or 0.73% from its previous closing of Rs. 3764.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3781.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3810.30 and Rs. 3763.55 respectively. So far 6372 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4361.20 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2823.35 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3909.15 and Rs. 3737.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 109936.32 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 24.06% and 22.24% respectively.

Bajaj Auto has launched updated version of its bike Dominar 400 priced at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike now gets factory-fitted touring accessories and is tailor made for riders who prefer strong touring essentials. It comes with a 373.3cc engine, which generates 40 PS of power. Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long-distance tourers, alike.

