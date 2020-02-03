BAFTA 2020: Sam Mendes film 1917 dominates with 7 awards

The trophies for Sir Sam Mendes’s movie included best film, best British film, best director and best cinematography.

Joker won three awards including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix

While Renee Zellweger was named best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland.

South Korean film Parasite won two prizes – for original screenplay and film not in the English language.

Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

While, Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.

It is the first time since 1977 that all four of the Bafta awards for acting have been won by Americans.

Zellweger, Phoenix, Dern and Pitt have now won their acting categories at every major ceremony of awards season so far. All four are highly likely to triumph at next weekend’s Oscars.

