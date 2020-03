In a statement, the organisers said, the tournament which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from April 11 to 18, will now be held from September 24 to October 3.

India, a regular at the event, was not supposed to participate this year. The Azlan Shah Cup is an annual men’s international invitational field hockey tournament. The participating teams in this edition’s tournament were Australia, Canada, Japan, hosts Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.