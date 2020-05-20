Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries cross 1 crore; PM praises healthcare workers

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, he said, their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world.

PM Modi said, this initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden.

He said, it would make every Indian proud that the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed one crore and in less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. Prime Minister congratulated all the beneficiaries and their families and prayed for their good health.

PM Modi said, one of the biggest benefits of Ayushman Bharat is portability.

He said, beneficiaries can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they registered but also in other parts of India. He said, this helps those who work away from home or registered at a place where they don’t belong.