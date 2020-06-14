AYUSH Minister urges everyone to participate in Yoga Day from their home

AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik has urged everyone to participate in the Yoga Day from their home as this year no public congregation has been planned due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He has also urged everyone to participate in My Life, My Yoga, the international video blogging contest, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking exclusively to AIR News, Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Dr. Ishwar Basavaraddi said, Yoga can provide great relief from both physical and mental stress.

He advocated, parents to practice Yoga regularly at home to inculcate it’s habit in the growing kids.

Basavaraddi suggested Yoga Asanas for students appearing for the Board examinations which he said can help them handle exam related stress.

