AYUSH Minister encourages participation in ‘My Life My Yoga’ video blogging contest

The Minister urged everyone to participate in My Life My Yoga, the video blogging contest announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his Mann Ki Baat programme on the 31st of last month, PM Modi had said that the world has shown keen interest Yoga and Ayurveda amidst the Corona pandemic.

The competition is being run jointly by Ministry of AYUSH and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to raise awareness about yoga and to inspire people to prepare for and become active participants in the observation of International Day of Yoga 2020. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s International Yoga Day will be celebrated on digital media platforms and there will be no mass gatherings. This year’s theme will be ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that people across the world are enthusiastically participating in the My Life – My Yoga’ video blogging competition. He said, thousands of entries are pouring in and people are very happy to share their experiences bout yoga.

The entries to the competition can be submitted till 15th of this month. Founder of Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged people to do Yoga from their home, keeping in mind the practice of social distancing.

Chancellor of S-VYASA University HR Nagendra said, yoga is not just a physical exercise but science of holistic healing. He said, way of life and quality of life are the most important things and asked everybody to join in practising yoga on International Day of Yoga along with their family members.

Ministry of AYUSH in association with Prasar Bharati is organizing a daily telecast of the Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati from Thursday. The Protocol sessions will be telecast daily in the morning from 8 to 8:30 AM. The sessions will also be simultaneously available on the social media handles of the Ministry.

The Ayush Ministry said, this half an hour session will cover all the major aspects of the Common Yoga Protocol. The telecast is being organized with an objective to familiarize the masses with the Common Yoga Protocol by providing them an audio-visual demonstration of the same through the distance mode. Prior acquaintance with the Common Yoga Protocol will help the people to be fully prepared and ready for active participation in International Day of Yoga ( IDY)- 2020.

The sessions on the television can be used by the masses as a reference source for learning different aspects of Yoga and reap the benefits through daily Yoga practise.