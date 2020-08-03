Ayodhya gears up for Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the Bhoomi Pujan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, pious soil and water from all the major religious sites, places of national importance and sacred rivers of the nation are reaching Ayodhya. Thousands of urns from all over the country are reaching Ayodhya for Bhoomi Poojan. They contain water and soil from all sacred places including temples and birthplace of national heroes.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra trust informed that water and soil from Shri Badrinath Dham, Raigad Fort, Shri Ranganathswami Mandir, Shri Mahakaleshwar Mandir and birthplaces of Chandrashekar Azad and Shri Birsa Munda and many other places of religious and national importance have already reached Ayodhya Dham for the Pujan.

Sacred soil of Haldi Ghati, forts of Rani Lakshmi Bai, Shivaji and Durga devi and water from Mansarovar, Ganga Sagar and other oceans have also reached Ayodhya. This soil and water will be used in construction of Ram Temple.

Meanwhile the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra trust looking after the temple construction work has again appealed to all to remain at home and express their emotions on social media on the day of Bhumi Pujan.