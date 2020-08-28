Awardees happy to be part of first-ever virtual National Sports Awards

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years preceding the award.

Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel ProtsahanPuraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given MaulanaAbulKalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

In addition to these Sports Awards, the spirit of adventure among the people of the country is recognized by bestowing the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. In a first-ever endeavour, the first National Sports and Adventure Award 2020 is being conducted virtually on 29 August 2020. 65 awardees are expected to attend the ceremony.

The awards will be conferred by the he Hon’ble President of India- Shri Ram Nath Kovind in virtual mode.

The Ceremony will be launched at 11 AM on 29 August 2020. The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and streamed live on https://webcast.gov.in/myas/sportsawards.

The awardees will attend the ceremony from various places across the country – Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Itanagar.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri. KirenRijiju, President of the Indian Olympic Association Shri. Narendra Dhruv Batra and several other dignitaries will attend the ceremony from Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.