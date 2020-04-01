Avoid religious congregation, adhere to social distancing: Government

Briefing media in New Delhi, Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal said, movement of the people associated with Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in the national capital, has increased the number of cases in the country.

Joint Secretary Agarwal said, 18 hundred people have been hospitalized and sent for quarantine. He appealed that religious congregation should be avoided and social distancing should be adhered during lock down.

He said, Cabinet Secretary held a meeting on Wednesday with the state officials to review the preparedness related to migrant workers. The Cabinet Secretary asked officials to ensure proper sanitation, food, water, medical arrangement for the migrant workers.