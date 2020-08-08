Aviation Minister visits crash site to take stock of situation in Kozhikode

Over 160 persons were left injured many with serious injuries. Heavy rain and adverse weather is being considered as a contributory factor for the accident.



The Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State External Affairs, Muraleedharan had visited the site of the crash and took stock of the situation. Puri held consultations with senior civil aviation officials and professionals. In a tweet, Puri said, Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. He said, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, AAIB is conducting investigations.



A special team including Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other State Ministers and officials are also in Kozhikode taking stock of the situation. Air India Express flight that was part of Vande Bharat mission, carrying 191 passengers including crew from Dubai skidded off the table top runway while landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode in kerala late evening at 7:41pm yesterday .The plane after skidding from runway crash landed nearly 35 feet below and spilt into two pieces.



Later briefing media, Puri announced 10 lakh rupees interim relief for each of the deceased, 2 lakh rupees for the seriously injured and 50 thousand for those who suffered minor injuries in Air India Express flight mishap in Kozhikode. The Minister said, reasons for Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport being investigated.

Please share this news







