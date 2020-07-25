Average completion time for houses under restructured PMAY-G comes down to 114 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the PMAY-G on 20th November, 2016 to achieve the objective of Housing for all by the year 2022. The target is to construct 2.95 crore houses with all basic amenities by the year 2022.

The Ministry said, the measures taken in this regard ensured increased pace for construction of houses resulting in completion of one crore 10 lakh houses which includes houses to 1.46 lakh landless beneficiaries under the scheme.

Rural Development Ministry has also completed construction of around 72 lakh houses under Indira Awas Yojana totalling construction of one crore 82 lakh houses since 2014.

PMAY-G also addresses the basic needs of households through convergence with various government programmes. The Ministry said, the poor not only get a home but also get upto 90 to 95 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.