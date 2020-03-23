Avenue for Bangladeshi Students for Higher Education in India- IND-SAT to be held in Mid May

Announcing this in Press Release today, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said that the Government of India has launched the new scheme IND-SAT Study in India (SII) which will benefit the Bangladeshi students who want to pursue higher education in India.

According to the Press Release, IND-SAT is an online test with multiple choice questions for assessing students in verbal, quantitative and Logical reasoning. The students applying for the test will be allocated examination centres in Bangladesh.

The Scheme was announced in the last budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February this year. The scheme envisages to award scholarships to meritorious students from 13 Asian and African countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Tanzania among others.

About 80 percent of the scholarships are earmarked for undergraduate students while the remaining 20 percent is meant for the post graduate students. The Study in India (SII) scheme is offering 2000 scholarships upto Dollar 3500 each per year for the academic year 2020-21.

Further details about the scheme and scholarship is available at-

www.studyinindia.gov.in

and

https://www.studyinindia.gov.in/scholarships/FeeWaiversandConcessions/In…