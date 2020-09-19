Availability of Material for Masks/PPE Kits

From zero manufacturers in March 2020, 1100 indigenous manufacturers of PPE kits have been developed by the Government till date, most of them being from MSME sector. The capacity and production of PPE Coveralls for COVID-19 touched a peak of 5 lakh per day in mid May 2020. As on 13.9.2020, a total of 1.42 crore PPE kits have been supplied to M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. – the procurement arm of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for use of health professionals in government hospitals.

During March to June 2020, exports of PPE Coveralls was under prohibited list. From 28.7.2020 to 24.8.2020, the exports of PPE Coveralls were allowed under quantities restriction limited to 50 lakh per month. During this period, the export authorizations were given for United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Senegal and Slovenia, the details of which are shown in the table below:-

S. No. Country Authorization for Exports of PPE Coveralls in July-August, 2020 (Quantity in numbers) 1. United States of America (USA) 6,00,000 2. United Kingdom (UK) 4,00,000 3. United Arab Emirates (UAE) 3,00,000 4. Senegal 4,89,500 5. Slovenia 5,00,000 Total 22,89,500

The exports of PPE Coveralls were allowed without any restrictions with effect from 25.8.2020. With regard to N-95 masks, the exports were under prohibition with effect from 31.1.2020. Thereafter, with effect from 25.8.2020, the exports have been permitted with quantitative restriction of 50 lakh per month.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Textiles, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in Lok Sabha today.