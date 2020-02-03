Australian residents return home after bushfire damage

However, the fires did not reach the capital’s southern suburbs region as predicted by Australian meterological department earlier.

The Fire retardants managed to keep the blaze back, even in the face of wild winds and searing temperatures.

Bushfires has spread to more than 55,000 hectares area, which is close to a quarter of the Australian Capital Territory’s entire landmass, and has left several properties destroyed.

Since September, Australia’s devastating and prolonged bushfire season has killed at least 33 people and destroyed thousands of homes. More than 11 million hectares of land have been scorched so far.

