Mr Morrison has faced mounting criticism over his government’s response to the bushfires and its climate policy.

Since September, bushfires have killed at least 28 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Today, Mr Morrison conceded there were things that he could have handled on the ground much better.

In recent weeks, Mr Morrison has been heckled by locals when visiting fire-hit communities in the states of New South Wales and Victoria, where the worst blazes are concentrated.