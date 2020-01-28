Australian Open: Roger Federer in Semifinals

Roger Federer authored yet another incredible chapter in his legendary career at the Australian Open. The 38-year-old fought off groin and leg ailments and seven match points and came back from two-sets-to-one down to pull off an epic 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory over American Tennys Sandgren to advance to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty withstood a fierce challenge from Petra Kvitova to become the first local woman to reach the Australian Open semi-finals in 36 years. The steely-eyed world No 1 had to fight off eight break points in a tense first set before denying the free-hitting Czech 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 in a rematch of their 2019 quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena.

Sofia Kenin kept her breakthrough run going at the Australian Open on Tuesday, defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career. 14th seed Sofia Kenin is recognising the magnitude of her Australian Open semi-final matchup with top seed and Australian Ash Barty.

