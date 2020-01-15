Australia win 1st ODI against India by 10 wickets

Australia cruised in their 256-run chase with centuries from their openers David Warner and Skipper Aaron Finch. Warner scored 128 and Finch 110, helping Australia score 258 without loss in just 37.4 overs.

Earlier, put into bat, India were all out for 255 in 49.1 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top scored for India with 74 runs while K.L. Rahul contributed 47 runs. For Australia, Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets while P.J.Cummins and K.W.Richardson shared two wickets each. David Warner was declared Man of the Match. The second ODI will be played at Rajkot on Friday.