Australia: Wildfires engulf Sydney, Emergency declared in New South Wales

Two firefighters were killed and three injured when their truck crashed as they battled out-of-control blazes in New South Wales state on Thursday.

Australian bushfires have destroyed homes and smothered huge areas with a toxic smoke, including Australia’s largest city Sydney. An emergency has been declared in state of New South Wales.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to the firefighters, saying their sacrifice would always be remembered. He added that firefighters were bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians. Prime Minister Morrison has warned conditions were set to worsen.

Meanwhile, thousands of firefighters are trying to contain the blazes amid record temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius in places.

