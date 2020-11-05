Australia signs two more COVID-19 vaccine deals

Thursday’s agreements follow deals in September worth A$1.7 billion ($1.22 billion) with AstraZeneca and CSL Ltd for a total of nearly 85 million vaccine doses. The deals with Novax, Pfizer and BioNTech are worth about A$1.5 billion.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine along with AstraZeneca’s and Novavax’s are among the leading candidates in the race to be the first to get regulatory approval in the United States and Europe.

Australia has reported just over 27,600 cases, including 907 deaths, far less than most other developed countries. Victoria accounts for more than 73% of the national cases and 90% of deaths.