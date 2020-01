Australia readies for more bushfires with temperatures set to soar

Residents in Australia’s capital, Canberra woke on Tuesday to thick, hazardous smoke covering the city.

Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that have killed 33 people and about 1 billion native animals, while 2,500 homes and an area the size of Greece have been destroyed.

Firefighters have used several days of cooler, damper weather across much of the continent to try and gain control of more than 100 blazes still burning before the weather turns.