Australia Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to clash in first semi-final

In mixed doubles quarterfinals India’s Rohan Bopanna and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine lost to Croatian Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in straight sets.

On Wednesday, world no.1 Rafael Nadal crashed out losing to the fifth seed Dominic Thiem. The Spaniard succumbed 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) in the men’s singles quarterfinal.

Another big name Stanislas Wawrinka also crashed out. He was ousted by the German Alexander Zverev. Zverev will meet Thiem in the second semi-final on Friday.

In Women’s singles semi finals, Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza will clash on Thursday. In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Simona Halep defeated Anett Kontaveit while Garbine Muguruza beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.