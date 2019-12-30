Australia: Bushfires rage and temperatures soar; Evacuation ordered in Victoria

In Australia’s Victoria, thousands of residents and holiday makers are evacuating as soaring temperatures and strong winds has fanned massive bushfires.

With the mercury set to top 40 degrees Celsius in Melbourne, Authorities has urged an estimated of 30,000 tourists to leave East Gippsland. The fire danger is forecast to be extreme in seven of the state’s nine districts.

Bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares across the continent since fires started to flare in spring. Over Eight deaths have been linked to the blazes.

The heat is seeping into New South Wales with temperatures forecast to spike on New Year’s Eve as thousands will gather around the harbor city of Sydney to watch famous firework celebrations.There had been fears it to be canceled, but authorities so far are planning to push ahead with the show.

Bowing to political pressure, the federal government said that it would compensate volunteer firefighters for loss of income.