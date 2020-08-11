AtmaNirbhar Bharat to open huge opportunities for cooperation between India, Bangladesh: High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das

Speaking at the Webinar on the topic of India-Bangladesh partnership-economic revival in a post COVID19 world on Tuesday High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das said that Atma-Nirbhar Bharat or self reliance will allow India to identify and promote industries and sectors where it has the potential and capability to scale up and become globally competitive.

She said it will help India to become part of the global value chain in collaboration with partner countries.

Speaking about the recent connectivity initiatives in railways and inland waterways between India and Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das said that it will help reduce the cost of trade.

She added that with the resilient economies and robust business environment in both the countries will not only help them to deal with present challenges but also allow them to make use of new opportunities.

High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das also called upon the business leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration and joint ventures between the two countries.

President of the India-Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) Abdul Matlub Ahmed emphasized on the need for more investments, capacity building and knowledge sharing in the South Asian region to build a robust trade network, said the Press Release issued by the High Commission of India.

The webinar was organised by the High Commission of India in Dhaka in collaboration with India-Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) on Tuesday.

Industry leaders from several business groups including Iffad Group, Tata Motors, SBI Bangladesh, Indofil, and Shorthi Enterprises participated in the webinar.